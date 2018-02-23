BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police corporal who was shot and killed Wednesday while intervening in a neighborhood domestic dispute will be laid to rest today.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter is attending the funeral service at Diyanet Center of America in Lanham.

According to police, a neighbor came to 51-year-old Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin for help Wednesday morning after being threatened by her estranged husband, 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell, at her Chadsey Lane home in Brandywine. Ramzziddin was off duty.

When Ramzziddin stepped in, police say Tyndell shot him with a shotgun.

Ramzziddin died on the scene and Tyndell fled with Ramzziddin’s service weapon, according to authorities. The woman was not injured.

A short time later, Charles County Sheriff’s officers say they observed the suspect’s SUV on Berry Road near Bensville Road and began a pursuit. That pursuit led back into Prince George’s County, where more officers joined.

Tyndell allegedly bailed from his SUV on Indian Head Highway near Old Fort Road and there was an exchange of gunfire. Tyndell was fatally wounded. No other officers were hurt.

Police say they tried serving Tyndell with warrants multiple times but were unsuccessful. They even spoke to him on the phone as recently as last week, they asked him to turn himself in but they say he refused. Officers showed up to the suspect’s job Monday, but he never showed. Tyndell was scheduled to be arrested Wednesday night, as a part of a warrant sweep.

Ramzziddin was a 14-year Prince George’s County Police veteran and Medal of Valor winner, a former Marine and a husband and father of four.

