BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Airplane Crash

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say there are no survivors after a small, Wisconsin-bound plane carrying at least three people crashed in central Indiana.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says the plane crashed Thursday night just north of Rossville. The rural area is about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

State Police say the plane was a Cessna 441 Conquest Turboprop. It had taken off from the Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis and was headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Investigators say everyone on board was killed, though they have not yet determined the exact number of victims. Such a plane can hold up to 10 people.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate Friday.

No further information was immediately available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch