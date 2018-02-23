BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A traffic stop in Pasadena early Friday morning led police to find Xanax, a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun and ammo.

Anne Arundel County police say they stopped Andrew Robert Drocella, 21, around 1:50 a.m. on Route 100 at Waterford Road for a speed violation.

Officers say they saw Xanax in plain view in the man’s silver Jaguar. Further investigating led to authorities to find a loaded 9 mm Glock 26 handgun, a loaded Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun and ammo.

Investigators say Drocella is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous violations.

Drocella has been charged with weapons and drug violations.

