BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A traffic stop in Pasadena early Friday morning led police to find Xanax, a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun and ammo.
Anne Arundel County police say they stopped Andrew Robert Drocella, 21, around 1:50 a.m. on Route 100 at Waterford Road for a speed violation.
Officers say they saw Xanax in plain view in the man’s silver Jaguar. Further investigating led to authorities to find a loaded 9 mm Glock 26 handgun, a loaded Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun and ammo.
Investigators say Drocella is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous violations.
Drocella has been charged with weapons and drug violations.
