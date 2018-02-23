BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday was a bit foul I would say. With that light, but persistent rain, (combined with much cooler temperatures than the previous two days), it sure felt raw. It was a bit of a wake up as to, regarding this February, what could have been.

Now another warm up comes our way for the weekend. Granted it will be wet at times, but warm. The wettest period will be tomorrow afternoon, evening, and into Sunday. Skies may clear, on Sunday, earlier than later and that would kick our forecast high of 68° to 70° And the beat goes on…..!

Our “five day forecast”, now, goes into the first days of March with no big change in temperatures. And as we end February, and start the third month, the sun will be a big part of the daily outlook. And on that high note have a great, and safe weekend! Enough said!

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

