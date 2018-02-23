BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday was a bit foul I would say. With that light, but persistent rain, (combined with much cooler temperatures than the previous two days), it sure felt raw. It was a bit of a wake up as to, regarding this February, what could have been.

Now another warm up comes our way for the weekend. Granted it will be wet at times, but warm. The wettest period will be tomorrow afternoon, evening, and into Sunday. Skies may clear, on Sunday, earlier than later and that would kick our forecast high of 68° to 70° And the beat goes on…..!

Our “five day forecast”, now, goes into the first days of March with no big change in temperatures. And as we end February, and start the third month, the sun will be a big part of the daily outlook. And on that high note have a great, and safe weekend! Enough said!

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook