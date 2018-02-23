BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a group of armed men who they say dragged a teen into a car and sexually assaulted her last week in Charles County.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office say the 16-year-old girl was walking on Melrose Court in Waldorf around 1 a.m. on Feb. 17 when she says a car passed her several times. The vehicle then stopped and a man got out and began talking to her. Another man got out and both suspects dragged the victim into the vehicle and forced her inside where two other men were, according to police.

About two hours later, authorities say the group of men pushed the girl out of the car and fled.

The victim — who was visiting relatives from California — began walking toward a convenience store to get help, and several people stopped to offer assistance. She initially declined due to “a language barrier and her hesitancy to get into another car,” police say. However, an African-American man stopped to offer her help and she accepted.

Authorities say the good Samiritian drove her back to where she was staying. She later went to a hospital where she was treated.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have stopped to offer the victim assistance, somewhere near Post Office Road, to contact them.

Authorities are looking for the following car and suspects:

Suspect Vehicle: Newer model vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, 4-door, black in color, dark tinted windows, with an American flag sticker on the lower passenger side front windshield, dark colored leather interior.

Newer model vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, 4-door, black in color, dark tinted windows, with an American flag sticker on the lower passenger side front windshield, dark colored leather interior. Suspect 1 : Black male, possibly in his twenties, moustache and goatee, large tattoo of an angel on the left side of his neck, tattoo with writing across the lower stomach, wearing a blue skull cap with stripes, a large North Face brand jacket, a “True Religion” shirt, black jeans with white stitching, blue Nike shoes, a small gold chain on his neck with a circular piece of gold with diamonds on it. He also had an electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

Black male, possibly in his twenties, moustache and goatee, large tattoo of an angel on the left side of his neck, tattoo with writing across the lower stomach, wearing a blue skull cap with stripes, a large North Face brand jacket, a “True Religion” shirt, black jeans with white stitching, blue Nike shoes, a small gold chain on his neck with a circular piece of gold with diamonds on it. He also had an electronic monitoring device on his ankle. Suspect 2 : Black male, possibly in his twenties, shoulder-length dread locks (worn in a ponytail), clean shaven, wearing a black and white shirt (with a picture of a male on the front wearing a gold chain holding the chain up from the neck with both hands), black pants, black Jordan Retro 2’s, black North Face brand jacket, and a gray belt.

Black male, possibly in his twenties, shoulder-length dread locks (worn in a ponytail), clean shaven, wearing a black and white shirt (with a picture of a male on the front wearing a gold chain holding the chain up from the neck with both hands), black pants, black Jordan Retro 2’s, black North Face brand jacket, and a gray belt. Suspect 3 : Black male, possibly in his twenties, teardrop tattoo below left eye, thin moustache, heavy/large build, green eyes, short black hair, right eyebrow had vertical scar (which was missing hair from that area), wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black shirt, black North Face brand jacket, khaki pants, gray belt, and black shoes.

Black male, possibly in his twenties, teardrop tattoo below left eye, thin moustache, heavy/large build, green eyes, short black hair, right eyebrow had vertical scar (which was missing hair from that area), wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black shirt, black North Face brand jacket, khaki pants, gray belt, and black shoes. Suspect 4: Black male, possibly in his twenties, tattoo on back of his right arm (which was a picture with some writing), very short hair, wearing a black shirt (possibly “True Religion”), black North Face brand jacket, running style pants, Jordan brand sneakers that are black/gray/blue/red.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Gross at 301-609-6436 or email grossk@ccso.us. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to arrests in this case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook