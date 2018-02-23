BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cloudy and at times damp Friday, we now have some possible dense fog forming across the region.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday for all of Central Maryland as temperatures are expected to rise overnight.

Despite the clouds and a chance of more showers, we should reach the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60’s on Sunday.

Drier air will move in for the start of next week under pleasant temperatures. Is winter really over? Don’t think for a minute we will not see more cold, and yes even more snow — but not this upcoming week.

