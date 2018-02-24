BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday.
Baltimore City Police officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Street for a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man inside of a house suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities say.
Investigators believe the victim was involved in a dispute before he was shot. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.
