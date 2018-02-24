BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials say two cars crashed into two buildings located less than three miles away in separate incidents that occurred less than 30 minutes apart in Glen Burnie on Friday night.

Anne Arundel County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a structure at 1020 Pultney Lane around 9 p.m. A 66-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and was listed as “priority 3.”

The second incident occurred at 7802 Spencer Road just before 9:30 p.m. A 33-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and also listed as priority 3.

The causes of both crashes are under investigation.

