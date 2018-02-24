(CBSNEWS/AP) — Delta and United Airlines are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association, the latest in major companies to do so following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school earlier this month.

Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings, and both have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.

A growing number of large companies have announced they are cutting or reducing ties with the NRA. Rental car company Hertz will no longer offer a discount program to NRA members and First National Bank of Omaha said it will not renew a co-branded credit card it has with the NRA.

CBS News reports these are some other companies that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the NRA:

First National Bank of Omaha: The bank announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.

The Hertz Corp.: The rental car company ended its discount program for NRA members.

MetLife Inc.: The insurer terminated discounts that had been offered to NRA members on the NRA website

Enterprise Holdings Inc.: The car rental company that also owns Alamo and National cut off discounts for NRA members.

Symantec Corp.: The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology ended its discount program with the NRA.

Chubb Ltd.: The insurer announced it was ending participation in the NRA's gun-owner insurance program, though it provided notice three months ago.

Best Western: The hotel chain told multiple social media users that it was no longer affiliated with the NRA, though it did not say when that decision was made.

Wyndham Hotels: The hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made.

United Airlines: United said in a tweet Saturday it is "is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website."

Delta: "Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program," the company tweeted Saturday. "We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website."

Avis and Budget Rental Car: The companies said they will no longer provide NRA member discounts, effective March 26.

TrueCar: The automotive pricing website said on Twitter that it would end its relationship with the NRA on February 28.

