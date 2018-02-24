BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have announced they are shifting gears just days after the death of a Maryland college football player who was left paralyzed in a shooting.

Detectives have been looking for the suspect since the shooting on New Year’s Eve, but now that person is murder suspect.

Larry Aaron III’s last public appearance was at his benefit game at Oakland Mills, his former high school, in Columbia earlier this month. The resilient 19-year-old was bound to a wheelchair as supporters cheered him on.

On Thursday, he succumbed to the shooting injuries that left him paralyzed.

Anne Arundel County Police say instead of looking for a shooter, they’re now on the hunt for a killer.

“At this point, homicide detectives are taking over the case, and we’re just asking anyone if they have any information to please come forward,” said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Aaron, a Marshall University football player, was caught in the crossfire at a crowded house party in Severn when shots rang out. The star athlete with a promising future was hailed as a hero, reportedly hit in the back by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend.

The teen spent weeks at Shock Trauma with his parents at his bedside. Complications from the injury ended his life, giving way to a murder investigation.

Detectives have not been able to find a suspect. They believe that because there were so many young people at the home, a group prone to post on social media, there may be valuable evidence they have not seen.

“We’re hoping that somebody has some pictures, some video, something on their phone that may help detectives put pieces of this puzzle together. It may seem insignificant to them, but it might be a huge part in this case that detectives can use,” said Frashure.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the person who shot Aaron.

A vigil is being held Saturday night in Aaron’s honor in West Virginia. Details on funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-222-6155. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call 410-222-4700 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

