BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A stationary boundary situated across our area will gradually lift northward as a warm front through Sunday. A cold front will then pass through from the west by Sunday evening, with high pressure building in to the region through early next week.
Today
Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m.
Areas of dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51.
Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
New precipitation amounts between a tenth & quarter inch possible.
Tonight
Showers before 10 p.m., then showers with patchy drizzle between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then showers after 4 a.m.
Patchy fog. Low around 46. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter inch possible.
Sunday
Showers w/ thunderstorms also possible after 1pm.
Patchy fog before 10am.
High near 67. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth & quarter inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
