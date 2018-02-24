BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A stationary boundary situated across our area will gradually lift northward as a warm front through Sunday. A cold front will then pass through from the west by Sunday evening, with high pressure building in to the region through early next week.

Today

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m.

Areas of dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51.

Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

New precipitation amounts between a tenth & quarter inch possible.

Tonight

Showers before 10 p.m., then showers with patchy drizzle between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then showers after 4 a.m.

Patchy fog. Low around 46. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter inch possible.

Sunday

Showers w/ thunderstorms also possible after 1pm.

Patchy fog before 10am.

High near 67. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth & quarter inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

