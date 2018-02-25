BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the Howard County Police and Fire Departments participated in an active shooter training drill in Columbia Sunday, more than one week after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Both departments got a chance to reinforce their training to make quick, life-saving decisions to stop potential threats in public facilities.

As part of a mock scenario, police and fire crews worked together to rescue wounded victims.

