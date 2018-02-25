BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins University has become the latest educational institution to reassure students that getting penalized for participating in gun control demonstrations won’t jeopardize their chances of enrollment.

In a tweet pinned at the top of its Twitter page, Johns Hopkins University says its admissions office supports students who engage in peaceful civic engagement.

The Baltimore university says: “Your admission will not be negatively impacted if you are disciplined for expressing yourself in a peaceful way.”

Dozens of universities and colleges have reassured high school students facing the threat of disciplinary action for taking part in gun control protests.

The Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts and other actions on campuses across the country.

