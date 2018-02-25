BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper and one other person were hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were in was hit from behind Sunday morning.
Police say the crash happened at 6:15 a.m., as a trooper was stopped in the eastbound turn lane to make a U-turn at US Route 50 and MD Route 322 in Talbot County.
That’s when a black Toyota Camry driven by 21-year-old Saquan Marquis Eangleheart left the fast lane and hit the patrol vehicle from behind.
The trooper and a 19-year-old passenger in the patrol vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Eangleheart was charged for failure to reduce speed to avoid collision, failure to reduce speed in unfavorable weather conditions, unsafe lane change and negligent driving.
Route 50 was closed for about 45 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
