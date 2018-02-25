BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens and Under Armour are collaborating to provide funding for uniforms, athletic facilities and sports programs for Baltimore schools.

The partnership will provide uniforms to more than 5,300 student-athletes and 500 coaches in the Baltimore City Public Schools.

“This kind of investment really kind of hits to the heart of showing young people we care about them, that they’re valued,” said Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

Funding will also go toward the schools’ sporting facilities, as well as programming to provide professional development training for the coaches and athletic directors.

“It sends a signal of their importance. It sends a signal that the community, the larger community, cares about young people in Baltimore City,” Santelises said.

BCPS says it appreciates the generous investment in the youth, and the example it sets for other companies.

“We hope this inspires more local businesses, more corporations who are doing business in Baltimore City to actually give back and invest in the young people in our city,” Santelises said.

A tradition of giving for the Ravens and Under Armour will help to propel Baltimore’s youth toward success.

The investment will benefit 15 different sports for Baltimore’s youth, and the students will have the opportunity to design a new t-shirt at Under Armour for Baltimore’s athletes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook