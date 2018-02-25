BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Damp, dreary and foggy sums up the weekend.
Monday will start out in a similar fashion, minus the damp part. By the afternoon, however, sunshine will return as temperatures climb in mid-50smid 50s. That will be a tad warmer than Sunday when an abundance of low clouds kept Baltimore from nudging above 50.
On Monday night, central Maryland will dip into the mid-30s.
Upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the sun sticking around until Wednesday afternoon.
The chance for rain returns by Thursday.
