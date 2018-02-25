BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Damp, dreary and foggy sums up the weekend.

Monday will start out in a similar fashion, minus the damp part. By the afternoon, however, sunshine will return as temperatures climb in mid-50smid 50s. That will be a tad warmer than Sunday when an abundance of low clouds kept Baltimore from nudging above 50.

On Monday night, central Maryland will dip into the mid-30s.

Upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the sun sticking around until Wednesday afternoon.

The chance for rain returns by Thursday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch