BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A partnership between dozens of groups has set a new goal of adding 10 billion new oysters to the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.
The Chesapeake Bay 10 Billion Oysters Partnership consists of “more than 20 organizations, businesses, non-profits, and educational institutions.”
They believe adding the 10 billion oysters will result in cleaner water and more jobs for local workers.
The oysters will be added by a “combination of expanded restoration activities. fishery repletion activities, and the continued growth of the Bay’s oyster aquaculture industry.”
“Oysters are so much more than the tasty bivalves that many know them to be. They are a crucial part of our ocean planet,” John Racanelli, National Aquarium chief executive officer, said in a release. “They help keep our waterways clean by removing harmful pollutants and they provide a hospitable place for other animals to live—from the backwaters of the Chesapeake Bay to the vast Atlantic Ocean. We’re proud to collaborate with the Chesapeake 10 Billion Oyster Partnership to revitalize the national treasure that is the Chesapeake Bay.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook