BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council unanimously approved legislation Monday that would create healthier drink options in the city.
Baltimore would be the largest U.S. city to pass such legislation and the first on the East Coast, according to Sugar Free Kids Maryland — a statewide coalition of health, youth, faith, education, professional and labor organizations.
The bill aims to make water, milk, 100 percent fruit juice, sparkling water and flavored water without added sweeteners “the default drink options for all restaurants kids’ meals in the city of Baltimore. Families will be able to order other drinks upon request,” according to a press release.
The bill still needs Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s approval to pass.
