BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The bodies of a couple found in an Odenton home Sunday has rocked the community and left more questions than answers.

Crime scene tape and a slew of police cars are a rare sight for the Anne Arundel County neighborhood.

“My husband, he was like, ‘I feel sick to the stomach.’ I said, ‘Who would do that?'” said neighbor Sheila Ellison.

Police raced to the Seven Oaks development near Fort Meade just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a family member woke up to find 55-year-old Charles Jackson and 47-year-old Veronique Jackson both dead from gunshot wounds.

“This appears to be some type of an incident that happened inside the house and was isolated inside the house,” said Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lt. Ryan Frashure.

More than 24 hours later, police remained on the scene. At this time, investigators are calling it a targeted incident.

Those who knew the family left in awe.

“I mean, tears just ran down my face because I’m like, ‘no, they’re good, godly people,” said Ellison.

The incident is a tragedy that has crushed the area.

“It’s devastating that it could happen in your own neighborhood,” one woman told WJZ’s Rick Ritter.

“That’s the last thing we’d expect from that house there,” said neighbor Joshua Kinarud.

Residents are now desperate for answers, wondering how and why.

“It’s one of those you might not ever hear it again in your life,” Kinarud said.

Police say the neighborhood is not in any type of danger, adding that family members have been more than cooperative throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

