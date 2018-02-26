WJZ WEATHER: School Closures & Delays | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Pennsylvania State University

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Police are investigating damage to a statue of the Pennsylvania State University mascot.

Authorities were called to the university around 4 a.m. Sunday to reports of damage to the Nittany Lion Shrine. Police say an ear on the right side of the statue was broken off and found nearby.

University police are working to determine if the damage was intentional or accidental. They have not said if the damage was connected to the weekend’s State Patty’s Day celebrations, an unofficial campus holiday that has led to several alcohol-related arrests and hospital visits in the past.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch