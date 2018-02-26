BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Monday night.
Baltimore City Police responded to 3000 block of Mayfield Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4820.
