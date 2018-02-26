BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I was just taking care of some post newscast business here in Studio A. We had the CBS morning show on and I was listing to the report of tornadoes in the South, and problems they caused.

Yep, we are now starting to see, down South, the cause an effects of cold fronts slicing through spring like warm and humid air. Remember Spring like conditions will be spreading through the southern states over the next couple of weeks, (before they begin here). When you start to hear about widespread severe weather down there you can be sure the seasonal change is underway.

The good news is….the bad news is….You get the idea.

Here we have calmer weather but we had our own issues with widespread dense fog at the start of this day. Warm air moving up over cooler ground..its own seasonal change indicator if you will. As we move through this week, as we end February, and start March, we will see temperatures remain above normal with rain, not snow, in the outlook by weeks end. These temperatures won’t be the upper 60’s, and low mid 70’s as we had last week but they will be in the mid to upper 50’s before a return to slightly above normal.

Let’s not celebrate the end of winter too quickly. March arrives in Maryland this week, and we know better. But here is another 5 day’s you can wipe off of Winters slate.

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook