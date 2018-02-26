BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released pictures of individuals they want to identify in connection with a double shooting Sunday that led to the death of a 28-year-old woman and an unborn child.

Jasmine Chandler and Mia Robinson, who was pregnant, were shot while in the 5100 block of Park Heights Ave.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Robinson’s unborn child died as a result of the shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Detectives are attempting to identify the individuals seen in these photos. Anyone with info is asked to call 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824. pic.twitter.com/m6hNt1dWyQ — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 26, 2018

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify those seen in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.

