BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:Dunkin Donuts, Girl Scouts of America

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ Donuts shops in Maryland and across the nation are, as of Monday, serving Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee.

Coffee and cookie lovers can now get their taste buds on three different flavors — Thin Mints®, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. They will be served through May.

All of the flavors are available in hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

If you are looking for a double dose of Girl Scout cookie goodness, some Dunkin’ franchisees are opening their doors to local troops to sell cookies on weekends through March 18.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch