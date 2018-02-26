BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ Donuts shops in Maryland and across the nation are, as of Monday, serving Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee.
Coffee and cookie lovers can now get their taste buds on three different flavors — Thin Mints®, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. They will be served through May.
All of the flavors are available in hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.
If you are looking for a double dose of Girl Scout cookie goodness, some Dunkin’ franchisees are opening their doors to local troops to sell cookies on weekends through March 18.
