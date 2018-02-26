BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council votes Monday night on whether or not to confirm Darryl De Sousa as the new police commissioner.

“He has widespread support on the council,” said Lester Davis to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. “We anticipate he’ll be confirmed on Monday.”

Davis is the spokesman for City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

De Sousa appeared before the council’s executive appointments committee last week to outline his plan for department reform.

RELATED: Committee Approves Nomination For Acting Police Chief Darryl De Sousa

City leaders and members of the public were given a chance to voice their thoughts on his confirmation at that meeting.

While most who spoke were in general support of the De Sousa, many made it a point to say they are holding him to a higher standard, especially in the face of recent scandals, specifically corruption that’s been seen within the BPD.

The committee members voted 5-0 to send his nomination to the full council.

De Sousa was promoted by Mayor Catherine Pugh in January after she fired former Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook