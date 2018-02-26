BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The purpose of spring training is to warm up, not to get beaten-up. One Orioles pitcher ended up black-and-blue after a mishap in a game with the Detroit Tigers.

Kevin Gausman was the O’s starting pitcher in Sarasota Monday afternoon, he got hit hard in the 2nd inning, and it wasn’t just the hits coming off the Tigers’ bats.

A single off Gausman scored a run, and as Gausman was behind home plate backing up the play, he collided with Tigers on-deck batter Jeimer Candelario.

Gausman was literally knocked out of the game at that point with a cut over his left eye and a sore back.

He gave up five runs while recording just four outs.

Gausman was also checked for a concussion. He joked with reporters after the game, and believes he’ll be okay.

See video of Gausman explaining the incident below:

Kevin Gausman talking about the collision behind home plate that knocked him out of his first spring training start. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/XidNcraVUO — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) February 26, 2018

(video credit: @EddieInTheYard/@BaltimoreSun)

