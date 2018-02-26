BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:human trafficking, Local TV, Prostitution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of trafficking females in Maryland and forcing them into prostitution.

34-year-old Ondray Lamar Pleasant, of Cheektowaga, NY, faces several human trafficking and prostitution charges, along with second-degree assault.

The investigation into Pleasant began on February 22, when Anne Arundel County Police Department detectives responded to an online ad for prostitution.

Investigators were told to meet up at a hotel in Linthicum. Before meeting with the females, police saw a man, later identified as Pleasant, leaving their room.

Police say their investigation found that Pleasant was trafficking these females, and one of them told police he assaulted her when she tried to stop taking part in the prostitution.

Detectives are working with a local non-profit group to assist the trafficking victims with counseling, education, and other forms of support.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch