BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of trafficking females in Maryland and forcing them into prostitution.

34-year-old Ondray Lamar Pleasant, of Cheektowaga, NY, faces several human trafficking and prostitution charges, along with second-degree assault.

The investigation into Pleasant began on February 22, when Anne Arundel County Police Department detectives responded to an online ad for prostitution.

Investigators were told to meet up at a hotel in Linthicum. Before meeting with the females, police saw a man, later identified as Pleasant, leaving their room.

Police say their investigation found that Pleasant was trafficking these females, and one of them told police he assaulted her when she tried to stop taking part in the prostitution.

Detectives are working with a local non-profit group to assist the trafficking victims with counseling, education, and other forms of support.

