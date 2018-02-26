BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of immigrants and advocates gathered in Annapolis Monday night to push for more protections for undocumented people living in Maryland.

An enthusiastic and energetic display of pride played out in front of the State House as crowds descended on Lawyers Mall for Immigrant Action Night.

“We are here to make our voices heard and tell the elected officials that they need to protect the rights of immigrants in this state,” one rally-goer said.

Supporters met face-to-face with lawmakers to discuss a host of issues, such as strengthening the state’s Dream Act and protecting immigrant drivers.

a law that if passed would restrict federal immigration authorities from accessing records from the motor vehicle administration unless they obtain a warrant.

“This is going to give them protection and this is going to make immigrants across the state feel a lot safer,” said Fernanda Durand of CASA in Action.

The rally came on the heels of a major blow to the Trump administration.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by the administration to hear their appeal of a lower court’s ruling that keeps the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, going.

Word of the Supreme Court’s decision also reached Annapolis during the event.

“It’s allowing the Dreamers to still renew their DACA renewal. We still have this open window because anything could change,” said DACA recipient Jesus Perez.

DACA was slated to end in early March.

President Donald Trump has said he’d like to help with the program but also wants changes to immigration law and tighter border security as part of a deal.

“Democrats are being totally unresponsive. They don’t want to do anything about DACA. I’m telling you, and it’s very possible DACA won’t happen,” Trump said.

