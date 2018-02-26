BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury in the wrongful death civil trial of Korryn Gaines awarded her family $37 million earlier this month.
Appeals are expected, but if there is still money to be paid out by the end of that process, Baltimore County would pay the entire amount on behalf of Cpl. Royce Ruby, County Attorney Michael E. Field tells our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
County prosecutors previously found Officer Ruby’s shooting legally justified and criminal charges were not filed.
Gaines was killed during a six-hours standoff in 2016 at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Attorneys for Gaines’ family claimed officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son, Kodi Gaines. They also say Baltimore County police were reckless, irresponsible and violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment.
