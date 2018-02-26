BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two bills before the Maryland General Assembly would change the way speed cameras operate in the state.

House Bill 1151 would require speed camera citations to “provide an accurate visual record of a motor vehicle,” as well as “an accurate representation of the distance traveled by the motor vehicle between each time-stamped image.”

The way this would be enforced would require speed cameras to have “at least two time–stamped images of the motor vehicle that include the same stationary object near the motor vehicle.”

The bill would also require all jurisdictions to publish information online about the annual calibration of their speed cameras.

House Bill 1151 would also require the person who did the calibration check or the officer who signed the citation to appear in court if requested by the person who is contesting the speed camera citation.

A second proposal, House Bill 1365, would require speed cameras in school zones to have a device that shows the real-time speed of the vehicle.

It would also only allow speed cameras to operate in school zones Monday through Friday, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., “beginning one hour before, until one hour after instructional hours on days when school is in session.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook