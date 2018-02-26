BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 18-year-old Maryland student charged with bringing a loaded gun to his Clarksburg High School classroom told detectives he did so to protect against a possible mass shooter.

That’s according to new court documents filed in the case of Alwin Chen, the honor student who was arrested just one day after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

Investigators say a school resource officer was told that Chen might be in possession of a gun on the afternoon of Feb. 15.

The officer, along with school security, went to Chen’s classroom and escorted him to the school office, where they allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun in his book bag and a knife in his front shirt pocket, which the student admitted to possessing prior to the search.

It was a Glock semiautomatic handgun he built from parts ordered online and tools bought at Home Depot, The Washington Post reports.

The newly filed documents say he likely brought that gun to school every day between December 2017 and when he was arrested in February.

During a subsequent search of Chen’s Germantown home, authorities reported finding several guns, ammunition, replica grenades, a detonator for C4 land mines and a ballistic vest and a journal.

Chen was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property after the incident.

Police say no specific threats were made in his journal and they don’t believe the weapons were stolen.

