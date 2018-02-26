BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former NFL player and current Baltimore teacher Aaron Maybin is giving his students a special treat: tickets for “Black Panther.”
Maybin announced Monday night that Orioles center fielder Adam Jones and WERQ-FM’s DJ Flow are helping to provide tickets for the students to head to Wakanda, the fictional setting for the record-breaking Marvel film, on Tuesday.
Maybin drew national attention to heating issues in Baltimore City schools earlier this year with a video of his students bundled up in a freezing classroom. He wrote in a Facebook post that Jones also supported efforts to repair damaged infrastructure in schools.
Black Panther has made more than $400 million at U.S. box offices and nearly $710 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. That milestone makes it the second-fastest movie to reach $400 million domestically in just 10 days, The Washington Post reports.
Fans packed theaters across Maryland on opening weekend to see “Black Panther”, with many locations selling out.
