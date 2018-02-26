BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County high school student was reportedly grazed by a bullet Monday morning while walking to school.

Our media partner WUSA9 reports the 11th-grade Paint Branch student was shot in the cheek by an unknown suspect.

He then walked to a fire station and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to WUSA9, and he is “alert and coherent.”

In a letter to the community, the principal wrote the campus had an increased security presence in response to the shooting, but there was “no imminent danger” to the school community.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 240-773-6800

