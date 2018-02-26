BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s coming up on two weeks since the school shooting in Florida that killed 17.

A group is now calling for Maryland gun laws to change, and asking for a big turnout at a rally in D.C. next month.

Hundreds packed a Maryland church as part of a “Moms Demand Action” rally.

“We didn’t exist five years ago, now we’ve got 4 million people in the U.S. that support us,” said Danielle Veith, with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The rally was planned before the Florida school shooting .

“We are not keeping our people safe,” said U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) 8th District.

On Valentine’s Day, 17 were killed and many more were wounded in a shooting at a Florida high school.

“I mean, it’s obviously devastating,” said Christina Campbell, of Silver Spring. “It’s like, how many more of these are we going to through before somebody actually does something about it?”

These are the people who want to try. They are helping organize for the “March For Our Lives” protest in D.C. on March 24.

“I was very upset and shocked by what happened in Florida,” said Brigid Howe, with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

It’s feelings like hers which are motivating the moms to push for a set of new Maryland bills separating convicted domestic abusers from their guns.

“It would keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers,” said Susan Milner, legislative liaison for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

While Maryland law now says those offenders can’t own guns, or buy new ones, the new one adds a timeline.

“Making sure the convicted offender is told that they’re giving up their guns, how long they have to give them up, who they give them up to,” Milner added.

The sign up table was packed.

Brigid Howe is here to try to protect James, her 7-year-old son.

“I look at his teacher, is she the kind of teacher that would save his life?,” she asked. “Are there places for him to hide in the classroom? Does the school lock the door?”

Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America has grown from 80,000 members after the Las Vegas shooting, to more than 4 million now.

