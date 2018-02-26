BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore man is behind bars after police say he threatened to shoot University of Maryland Police Department officers.
Ryan Matthew Sulkowski was arrested on charges of threat of mass violence and disturbing school operations. He is currently being held without bond.
The investigation into Sulkowski began on February 23, when University of Maryland PD officers were told that Sulkowski said he had access to guns and that he was going to shoot UMDPD police officers.
The Baltimore County Police Department took Sulkowski into custody Sunday morning.
No further details have been released at this time.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook