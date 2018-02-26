BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an unborn child has died after a pregnant woman was shot in Baltimore Sunday evening.

Jasmine Chandler and Mia Robinson, who was pregnant, were shot while in the 5100 block of Park Heights Ave.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Robinson’s unborn child died as a result of the shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Reward posters in Park Heights reveal the pregnant woman who was shot here yesterday lost her child; she survived. Another woman was killed #Baltimore @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/kepjkuZ1g0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 26, 2018

Police believe the women were sitting in a parked car when a suspect came up and shot them before fleeing the scene.

RELATED: Woman Killed, Pregnant Woman Injured In Shooting In Northwest Baltimore

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook