BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Local TV, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man for an early morning stabbing that hospitalized three people.

Thomas Ray Cain, of Murphy, NC, has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and other charges.

Police say this stabbing happened at 3 a.m. on February 24, in a parking lot in the 100 block of Chesapeake Center Court in Glen Burnie.

Responding officers found that a fight had broken out after an argument. During the fight, Cain is accused of stabbing three people.

The three victims were treated at a local hospital.

Cain was arrested at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch