BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man for an early morning stabbing that hospitalized three people.

Thomas Ray Cain, of Murphy, NC, has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and other charges.

Police say this stabbing happened at 3 a.m. on February 24, in a parking lot in the 100 block of Chesapeake Center Court in Glen Burnie.

Responding officers found that a fight had broken out after an argument. During the fight, Cain is accused of stabbing three people.

The three victims were treated at a local hospital.

Cain was arrested at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

