BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Walt Disney Company announced they’re donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help them open STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) centers across the country.

The news comes after the record-breaking success of Marvel Studio’s newest release: Black Panther. The superhero film has a large focus on technology and is being deemed an important cultural moment as most of the cast is black. The star of the film, Chadwick Boseman, took to Twitter to express his approval.

The #BlackPanther movie-ment continues. Thank you to @RobertIger & @Disney for donating $1 MILLION to the @BGCA_Clubs so they can expand their youth STEM programs. You can never go wrong when you invest in kid’s futures. 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♂️ #WakandaForever https://t.co/geVtXRREVm pic.twitter.com/z8SUv7V1G5 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) February 26, 2018

The donation will help expand already existing STEM Centers of Innovation and open new ones in 12 communities across the country.

Those communities include Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Harlem, NY; Hartford, CT; Memphis, TN; New Orleans, LA; Oakland, CA; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Watts, CA.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is a masterpiece of movie making and has become an instant cultural phenomenon, sparking discussion, inspiring people young and old, and breaking down age-old industry myths,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in under-served areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

Black Panther grossed over $700 million worldwide after it’s second weekend at the box office.

