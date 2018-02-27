BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been convicted in a double shooting that left one man dead and his cousin seriously injured in 2016.

Derrick Charles Johnson of Hyattsville was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Friday. He was found not guilty in the shooting of the second victim and multiple armed robbery charges.

Police were dispatched to the 9400 block of Woodsong Court in Laurel on Dec. 18, 2016 where they found Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, sitting in the front passenger seat of a car, suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. Nearby, they found his cousin, Khalil Stanfield, 21, also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where Kaiyon was pronounced dead and Khalil was treated and released.

The cousins drove a rental car to the townhome community parking lot to sell a quarter-pound of marijuana to their buyers who were seated in the rear seat, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Howard County. After the four smoked marijuana samples and discussed the sale price, the first shot was fired, striking Kaiyon in the head. He was shot two more times in the neck and back. Khalil reportedly ran from the car and was also shot in the neck and back.

A jury convicted one of the suspects, Davon Philip Jones, on all charges in November 2017. He will be sentenced March 15.

Johnson will be sentenced on April 26 and is being held without bond.

