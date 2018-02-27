BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI and DEA led a raid of a Baltimore County pain management company Tuesday morning.
Rosen Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management Associates in Towson was raided for possible illegal activity.
The Baltimore County Police Department assisted with the raid, but it was led by the FBI and DEA.
This is a developing story. WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett is on scene and will have the latest on this raid as more information becomes available.
