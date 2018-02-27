BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under:Hate crime, Hate Group, Southern Poverty Law Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hate crimes and hate groups increased during 2017, according to two new surveys. The Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 954 active hate groups, a 4-percent jump, and 19 of those organizations were connected to people in Maryland.

RELATED: Hate Groups Are On The Rise In Md., Following Nationwide Trend, SPLC Says

“They have been emboldened for various reasons to step out of the shadows,” says Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council. “To be more aggressive, and unfortunately, that’s encouraged others to act out.”

The Anti-Defamation League counted 1,986 incidents of anti-Semitism, a 57-percent increase — the most in 30 years. The incidents ranged from harassment to vandalism to outright assaults.

Maryland legislators are currently debating toughening hate crime laws, especially when it comes to threats. According to Libit, “you can only charge someone with a hate crime if it’s actually committed or attempted, but not if someone has a threat to commit a crime.”

Libit also says there’s a lot more incidents of anti-Semitism and hate activity that go unreported.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch