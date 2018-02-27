BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man found human remains in a forest in Allegany County Sunday.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to Green Ridge State Forest in Flinestone, Maryland, around 5:15 p.m.
A witness told investigators he found what he believed to be human remains. Investigators later found the remains in a heavily wooded area.
The remains have been taken to the state medical examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Authorities say a description of the remains is not available at this time, and it is unknown how long the body had been in the woods.
The investigation is ongoing.
