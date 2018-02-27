BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man found human remains in a forest in Allegany County Sunday.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to Green Ridge State Forest in Flinestone, Maryland, around 5:15 p.m.

A witness told investigators he found what he believed to be human remains. Investigators later found the remains in a heavily wooded area.

The remains have been taken to the state medical examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say a description of the remains is not available at this time, and it is unknown how long the body had been in the woods.

The investigation is ongoing.

