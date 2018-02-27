BALTIMORE (WJZ) — IHOP has been having National Pancake Day since 2006. Customers are offered one free stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes and encouraged to donate money instead. Donations are not required.

The proceeds go to help children battling critical illnesses through charities such as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. .

The company’s goal is to raise $5 million on Feb. 27. They have raised close to $30 million since 2006.

The free pancakes are available from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. but some location hours may vary so they encourage customers to double check with their local restaurants for exact hours of participation.

IHOP has locations throughout the country. Find your local restaurant here.

Today is IHOP® National Pancake Day®. Today we celebrate that every pancake has the right to pancake. So come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3BH4XjS63N — IHOP (@IHOP) February 27, 2018

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook