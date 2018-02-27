BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for a Maryland student who is charged with bringing a loaded gun to his high school.

Alwin Chen is accused of bringing a loaded gun Clarksburg High School just one day after the mas shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

Chen’s troubling journal entries were revealed Monday.

In one journal entry that was dated May 1, 2017, Chen allegedly wrote, “I might start doing some vigilante operations. I don’t plan on killing people, but I’m surely going to hit evil people.”

In another entry, which Montgomery County prosecutors revealed in court documents obtained by WJLA, he wrote, “Sometimes I think I am crazy or mentally ill, but I hide it and refuse to admit it because I know how to cope and blend into society, but it’s just too lonely.”

