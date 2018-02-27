BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews have responded to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia after a letter caused 11 individuals to become sick.

Officials say three of the individuals were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Symptoms among those affected include nosebleeds and burning hands, according to sources familiar with the situation. The building has been evacuated.

The Arlington facility is headquarters to service personnel working throughout the D.C. area.

