BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland students plan to join a nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence, inspired by survivors of the deadly Florida school shooting.

They survived a mass shooting inside their Parkland, Florida high school, and now students are trying to send a mass message to lawmakers on gun reform while asking Maryland teenagers to help.

“After walking out of here, I didn’t realize how big of a change this was going to cause across the United States,” said Julia Rich, a student at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring where students walked out of their classrooms last week.

On Monday night, eight Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors traveled thousand of miles from South Florida to Washington, D.C.

They declined to talk to media but had an open conversation with students from Blair. They remembered the 17 people killed on February 14 and asked for support as they continue the discussion on gun laws.

“I’ve honestly never seen high school students so united before — united for one cause,” said Blair student Melody Zhang.

That cause will be seen in empty classrooms on March 14, the one-month anniversary of the the Florida school shooting.

Students across the country will leave their desks, walk out of schools and hope it sends a message to legislators.

“I thought it was very important for public schools to be involved because they seem to be the main targets,” said Olivia Summons of Dulaney High School in Timonium.

The high school junior is organizing the protest at Dulaney.

“Schools should never be a combat zone. Students shouldn’t feel like they have to arm themselves or teachers shouldn’t feel like they have to arm themselves physically, just in order to get an education,” Summons said.

She expects teachers will join students to advocate for stricter gun regulation.

Later next month, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march in Washington, D.C. to send the same gun reform message.

