BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil for the Prince George’s County police officer killed on February 21 will be held Wednesday.
The Prince George’s Police Department tweeted Monday that the vigil for Cpl. Mujahid A. Ramzziddin will be held at the Chadds Ford Community Center at 6 p.m.
Investigators say Cpl. Ramzziddin was off duty when he was shot and killed while trying to protect a neighbor who came to him for help with a domestic situation in Brandywine. When Ramzziddin stepped in, police say 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell shot him with a shotgun.
Tyndell was allegedly shot and killed by other officers after a police chase led to an exchange of gunfire.
Cpl. Ramzziddin’s funeral was held on February 23. He leaves behind a wife and four children.
