BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested five people, three of them juveniles, in connection to a carjacking of a 66-year-old man in Rosedale last week.

It was just after 4 p.m. Tuesday when the victim was approached by two teens after pulling into his Lyndale Avenue driveway, investigators say.

One of them allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded his keys and cell phone, then the teens left in his vehicle toward Kenwood Avenue.

Shortly afterward, officers located the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of McCormick and Councilman Avenues.

Detectives also got information about another location, Elmont Avenue, where they saw a Ford Focus occupied by three people stop at a residence. Upon checking that car’s registration, they discovered it was reported stolen from the 5600 block of Leiden Road on February 1 when the owner started the vehicle and left it to warm up unattended.

Detectives watched as two individuals matching the description of the carjacking suspects exited the house and got into the Focus.

Detectives stopped the vehicle and ultimately arrested all five occupants, two adults and three juveniles.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jemar Myria Cannon, was in possession of an unregistered handgun and a number of small bags of suspected cocaine on his person.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail for associated auto theft, CDS, and firearm charges.

A 16-year-old, who will not be identified, and an adult passenger in the Ford, identified as 18-year-old Tyreece Antwan Jones, also face associated vehicle theft charges. Jones was released on his own recognizance after an initial court hearing.

The two carjacking suspects are identified as a 14-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy. Their names and disposition of charges are exempt from disclosure and will be withheld.

