BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Washington College in Chestertown has become the latest university to assure students that getting penalized for participating in peaceful gun control demonstrations won’t affect their chances of admission.
Dozens of universities and colleges across the country have reassured high school students facing the threat of disciplinary action for taking part in gun control protests.
Last week, Johns Hopkins University did the same thing, saying students who take “respectful action” will not have their admission “negatively impacted” if they are disciplined for expressing themselves in a peaceful way.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook