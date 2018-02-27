COLUMBIA (WJZ)– Family and friends of Marshall University football star and Maryland native, Larry Aaron, gathered for an emotional tribute to him following his passing Thursday.

Tuesday, many shared their favorite memories of the young man many likened to a big brother.

The stands were filled at Oakland Mills High School with many wearing “93 Strong” t-shirts.

Staying strong was a challenge for those closest to the man behind the number.

Larry’s family was front and center for the emotional tribute to their son.

The 19-year-old Columbia native died after medical complications stemming from a gunshot wound that also left him paralyzed at the start of year.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a New Year’s Eve party at a home in Severn.

Family members said Larry attempted to shield his girlfriend when a bullet struck him in the back.

Anne Arundel County Police say they’re actively searching for a killer.

“At this point our homicide detectives are taking over the case and we’re just asking anyone if they have any information to please come forward,” said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

WJZ was also there back in February, in what would Larry’s last public appearance at his old high school when he surprised his supporters at a fundraiser held in his honor.

The emotional evening captured the power behind his presence and the love many shared for number 93.

“What can we say? We’re proud parents, but we’re still hurting at the same time,” father Larry Aaron said. “We have felt so much love for our son, you know, as a father and a mother, as my wife is, we’re very proud.”

Tuesday night’s ceremony included a 93-balloon release, and the presentation of his jersey to his parents.

“We are just happy tonight that we have the opportunity to be a part of his life,” family friend Sybil Burroughi said.

Police are urging anyone who was at that party with Larry to come forward with any video or info that they have from that night. Detectives stress what may seem like an insignificant detail to you could help solve the case.

Funeral arrangement have not been announced.

